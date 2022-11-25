iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 379,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,145,687 shares.The stock last traded at $96.88 and had previously closed at $96.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

