Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.41. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $2,796,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 1,259,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

