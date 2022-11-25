Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.36

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.36 and last traded at $99.29, with a volume of 819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.46.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $682.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

