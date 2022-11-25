Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.27. Immatics shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Immatics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $757.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

About Immatics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

