Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.55

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.55 and last traded at $131.29, with a volume of 5824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.68.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.
Clearfield Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
