Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,227,480 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

