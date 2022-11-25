BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 381,669 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.39.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.