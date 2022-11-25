BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 381,669 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.39.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period.

