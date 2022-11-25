Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.02

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.02 and last traded at C$42.81, with a volume of 45359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNS shares. Cormark raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.08.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.38.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.