VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $50.19

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.19, but opened at $48.72. VSE shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $629.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

