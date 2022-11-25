VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $50.19

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.19, but opened at $48.72. VSE shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.
VSE Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $629.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.
Institutional Trading of VSE
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.