Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.39

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

