5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $12.65

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.00. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1,842 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FEAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.