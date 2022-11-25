Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.00

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.