VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $50.19

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.19, but opened at $48.72. VSE shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

VSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

The company has a market cap of $629.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

