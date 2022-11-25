Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,227,480 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

