Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.41. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 1,259,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

