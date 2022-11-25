Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $33.03

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $31.84. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $639.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 37.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 3,695 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $76,153.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 19,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,552 shares of company stock worth $1,002,973 and sold 45,950 shares worth $1,111,973. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.