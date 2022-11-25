Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 94,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,713,606 shares.The stock last traded at $54.30 and had previously closed at $54.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

