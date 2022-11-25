5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $12.65

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.00. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1,842 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FEAM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Further Reading

