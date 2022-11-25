Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.65

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $677.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.47.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
