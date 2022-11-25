Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

