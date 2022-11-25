Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $987,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 1.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 559.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 151.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 63.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BNOV stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

