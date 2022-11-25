Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,264 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

