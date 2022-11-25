Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE PXD opened at $254.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.