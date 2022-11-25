Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 8,166 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 101,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWB opened at $63.92 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63.

