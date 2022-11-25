Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $453.74 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.