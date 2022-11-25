Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 941 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allstate stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.
In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
