Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 107.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.