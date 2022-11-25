Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $125.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

