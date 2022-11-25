Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Lowered by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Yum China by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Yum China by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum China Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

