Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.48.

WDAY stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $285.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

