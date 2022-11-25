PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
