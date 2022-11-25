Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after buying an additional 203,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,495,000 after buying an additional 133,793 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 512,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 52,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,278,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,440,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ONEQ opened at $44.41 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

