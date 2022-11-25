Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

