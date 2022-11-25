Rhumbline Advisers Buys 24,475 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FMC were worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 38.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

