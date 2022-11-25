Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,399 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFEB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 205,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

