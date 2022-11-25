Citigroup Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $104.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGR. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.38.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $131.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.