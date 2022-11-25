NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $118.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.25.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

