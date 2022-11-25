Morgan Stanley Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $80.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

