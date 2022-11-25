IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $225.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of IEX opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in IDEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IDEX by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

