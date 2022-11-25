Citigroup Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $155.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.38.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $149.83.

Hess Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,818,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.