Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE LYV opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

