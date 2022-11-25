Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Morgan Stanley

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.50 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Shares of HIPO stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Hippo has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $96.25.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
