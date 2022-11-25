Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Morgan Stanley

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.50 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Hippo has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hippo by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter worth about $11,749,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.