Atria Investments LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SDY stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.27.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

