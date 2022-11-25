Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $7,780,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -504.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.19.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.