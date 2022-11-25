MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.08.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

