Analysts Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $66.83

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $9,798,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $56.90 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

