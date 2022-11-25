Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $58.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.71.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FTS opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.10%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 56.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.