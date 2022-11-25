Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $327.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $457.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.