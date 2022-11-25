Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 657.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.55% of Lantheus worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lantheus by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lantheus by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.5 %

Lantheus stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,530 shares of company stock worth $5,187,928 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

